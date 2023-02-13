Super Bowl 2023 Winning Coach Andy Reid's Love For Cheeseburgers Is Legendary

Andy Reid has solidified his standing as a legendary coach after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl. It was his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs as the head coach, and while he had previously hinted at a possible retirement, the National Football League reported that he might stick around after all.

This calls for a celebration for Reid and his team, and we wonder if his famous mac and cheese is on the menu. The coach shared his recipe for Thanksgiving mac and cheese in 2018, and people haven't stopped talking about it since (via Arrowhead Pride).

Reid positively glowed when a reporter asked about the recipe during the Super Bowl Opening Night. According to Reid, five kinds of cheese are good enough, but seven are "even better" for the recipe. "I don't remember all, but I can get my iPhone and pull it up," he added.

The coach seemingly takes his mac and cheese pretty seriously, but he is also known for his profound love for cheeseburgers. In 2021, quarterback Alex Smith revealed that Reid was a "big cheeseburger guy" and would always treat the team to cheeseburgers, per The Atlantic.