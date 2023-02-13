Gordon Ramsay Congratulates Travis Kelce For Super Bowl 2023 Win With A Free Meal
The Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the victors of Super Bowl 2023, beating the Philadelphia Eagles by a mere three points. But Midwesterners aren't the only ones rejoicing — so are fans from all over, including celebrities.
Despite football being a nearly exclusive American sport, the Super Bowl attracts watchers from across the globe, with Paul McCartney and Adele being just a few familiar faces in the stands. But there was one Brit that was especially enthusiastic about the Chiefs' win, and that was none other than Gordon Ramsay. That's right, the host of the cooking competition show, "Next Level Chef," was in the stands himself. Though the celebrity chef was most notably speaking to Jay-Z and McCartney during the game, he was also evidently invested in the game. When the Chiefs were announced as the winners, he had to show his excitement and support on Twitter by promising Travis Kelce a free celebratory dinner.
Ramsay offered Travis a steak dinner on the house
Kansas City Chiefs tweeted a picture of tight end Travis Kelce shaking hands with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay before his team's epic win in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The caption read, "@GordonRamsay knows Killa Trav about to COOK [chef emoji]."
Ramsay retweeted the picture, writing, "We'll see !" A few hours later, after the Chiefs' victory, Ramsay updated the tweet, saying, "Update: he did. Well done bud ! Dinner on me at #GordonRamsaySteak @HarrahsKC #SuperBowl." As it turns out, Ramsay actually does have a restaurant in the "Jazz Capital of the World," located in Harrah's Hotel and Casino. With an extravagant menu consisting of Ramsay classics like Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding, the steakhouse provides the perfect ambiance for a celebratory occasion like this one. Fans will just have to see if the new Super Bowl champion takes Ramsay up on that offer.