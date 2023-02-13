Gordon Ramsay Congratulates Travis Kelce For Super Bowl 2023 Win With A Free Meal

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the victors of Super Bowl 2023, beating the Philadelphia Eagles by a mere three points. But Midwesterners aren't the only ones rejoicing — so are fans from all over, including celebrities.

Despite football being a nearly exclusive American sport, the Super Bowl attracts watchers from across the globe, with Paul McCartney and Adele being just a few familiar faces in the stands. But there was one Brit that was especially enthusiastic about the Chiefs' win, and that was none other than Gordon Ramsay. That's right, the host of the cooking competition show, "Next Level Chef," was in the stands himself. Though the celebrity chef was most notably speaking to Jay-Z and McCartney during the game, he was also evidently invested in the game. When the Chiefs were announced as the winners, he had to show his excitement and support on Twitter by promising Travis Kelce a free celebratory dinner.