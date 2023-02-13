Travis And Jason Kelce's Mom Still Brings Them Cookies For Their Games

Most of us love enjoying a warm chocolate chip cookie after a long day, and it seems football stars Jason and Travis Kelce are no exception to that rule. Before the start of the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Donna Kelce, mom of the pair of pro footballers, was on hand to deliver some home-baked chocolate cookies to both of her sons, per Insider. Since her sons were playing on opposite teams during the big game, Kelce no doubt had some extra baking to do to make sure every Eagles and Chiefs member was able to chow down on a cookie to fuel them all the way through the big game.

Kelce revealed in a TikTok interview with NBC Washington that she brings cookies to all of her son's games. "All their friends want them. It's just love from home," said Kelce. Before the game started, cameras were there to capture the cute moment when the proud Super Bowl mom handed off her Tupperware containers full of cookies to each of her sons.