TikTok's Cooking With Lynja Is All About Breaking Food Records - Exclusive Interview

I wanted to start by talking about the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. What will you be cooking? There are some cooking demos going on or immersive experiences.

I'm not going to be cooking. I am going to be doing a meet-and-greet on Saturday afternoon, and I'm going to be attending a demo on Sunday of Andrew Zimmern. Also, Mr. Zimmern and I were going to attend the last event, the Bacardi Carnival, and walk around the beach and try food and talk to people.

Is there anything that you know of that you're particularly excited to eat, or do you not know yet?

I don't know yet. But ... I love food from all over the world, so I'm so psyched.

I'm sure — I was looking at the list, and it looks really cool. You've broken quite a few records with Nick DiGiovanni. Are there any plans to break another record this year? What's in the works?

At this point, I don't know, but I wouldn't be surprised if there's one or two in store for us this year. Our most recent one was donating the most turkeys [in 24 hours].

That's great. Do you have videos with other content creators in the works? If so, who?

Yes, we just filmed with ... I don't know if you know him, Meals by Cug, Danny. We did a video earlier this week. Then, my son and I keep on talking about, "Oh, we should do a video with Max the Meat Guy or New York Nico, because they're in the New York area." There's a lot of people and a lot of creators that we could collaborate with.

There are so many options out there, and they're all great content creators, so you can't go wrong.

Right!