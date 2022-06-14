The World's Largest Chicken Nugget Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Chicken nuggets were invented for a genius reason: to make it easier to transport chicken. Little did the inventor back in the 1950s know that someday, chicken nuggets would still be valued not only for being easily transportable but also as one of America's favorite drive-thru snacks. It sort of seems like the whole point of the chicken nugget is that it's small and easy to move around, but the creators of a recent world record-breaking nugget threw previous chicken nugget logic out the window.

Nick DiGiovanni, who previously competed on "MasterChef" and is now popular for making cooking videos on TikTok, teamed up with TikToker Lynn Davis of "Cooking with Lynja" to attempt to make the largest chicken nugget in the world (via Food & Wine). The duo had previously worked together in November of 2021 to break a sweet Guinness World Record, the largest cake pop. Their record-breaking confection was made with five cups of sprinkles and weighed in at more than 97 pounds (via Guinness World Records). With one official world record already under their belts, the chefs were on their way. Now, to beat the previous nugget record, which was set in 2013, they needed to create a chicken nugget that weighed more than 45 pounds (via HuffPost).