A McDonald's McCrispy Ad Was Posted Near A Crematory, And People Aren't Happy
McDonald's is in deep water for an unfortunate ad placement people are deeming "tasteless." Restaurants drop the ball with ads from time to time — sometimes, these incidents can seem like a simple mistake, while other times they come off as a tone-deaf marketing ploy. Impactful yet probably not purposeful, CNN aired an Applebee's ad last year in a split-screen format that was also reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (via Twitter). The advertisement included dancing, wings, and beer as air raids played on the opposite screen.
It's not the first mistake for McDonald's either. Per CNN Money, the burger brand aired an ad in the UK featuring young child inquiring about his deceased father. The son and dad's differences were plentiful, until he ordered a Filet-O-Fish and was told his dad favored the sandwich as well. Individuals found it tacky, and the commercial wasn't received well by the general public. "Complainants have objected that it is inappropriate and insensitive to use bereavement and grief to sell fast food," Advertising Standards Authority press author Matt Wilson told the publication. Even more morbid than this is a new display ad installed in an unlucky location, Cornwall Live reports, and McDonald's fans have made it clear they're not happy about it.
The sign has since been replaced
Complaints have been pouring out regarding a Cornwall, UK McDonald's ad that was placed directly beside the sign for Penmount Crematorium. The issue wasn't the poster itself, but rather the McCrispy Burger it was promoting (via Cornwall Live). "Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one," one area resident told the outlet. Many commenters on Facebook also found the mishap amusing, but others understood how families could have taken offense, as well. "...some souls pass away far too early, and often by tragic circumstances. For their families, I would show some respect," one person wrote.
Great news for those negatively affected by the ad: A McDonald's spokesperson announced that it has since been removed. According to Mirror, the ad was replaced with one for Tate, a company offering transit from Tate St Ives and the Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden. The promotion, dubbed The Locals Pass, allows year-long transportation among the aforementioned locations. Now, instead of the phrase "McCrispy," another proclamation lies next to the crematorium sign: "Get your locals' pass."