A McDonald's McCrispy Ad Was Posted Near A Crematory, And People Aren't Happy

McDonald's is in deep water for an unfortunate ad placement people are deeming "tasteless." Restaurants drop the ball with ads from time to time — sometimes, these incidents can seem like a simple mistake, while other times they come off as a tone-deaf marketing ploy. Impactful yet probably not purposeful, CNN aired an Applebee's ad last year in a split-screen format that was also reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (via Twitter). The advertisement included dancing, wings, and beer as air raids played on the opposite screen.

It's not the first mistake for McDonald's either. Per CNN Money, the burger brand aired an ad in the UK featuring young child inquiring about his deceased father. The son and dad's differences were plentiful, until he ordered a Filet-O-Fish and was told his dad favored the sandwich as well. Individuals found it tacky, and the commercial wasn't received well by the general public. "Complainants have objected that it is inappropriate and insensitive to use bereavement and grief to sell fast food," Advertising Standards Authority press author Matt Wilson told the publication. Even more morbid than this is a new display ad installed in an unlucky location, Cornwall Live reports, and McDonald's fans have made it clear they're not happy about it.