Chef Andre Rush's Advice For Restaurants That Are Struggling - Exclusive

After serving in the Army and working as a chef in the White House for nearly 20 years, Andre Rush knows how to be successful and work under pressure. The Mississippi native is now lending his expertise to a new show on Gordon Ramsay's network called "Kitchen Commando." In an exclusive interview, Rush told Mashed the series focuses on restaurants that have fallen on hard times, and he helps them get things back on track through tough love.

"I'll be honest with you, it's like a whirlwind," Rush said. "You won't expect what's coming on each episode. If you think Chef Ramsay is a little tough, I make him look like a baby a little bit. I do tough love but also compassion. One of the things that I do is bring in a military mindset."

The "Call Me Chef, Dammit!" author explained the show will feature different eateries in each episode that have unique issues — whether it's staffing, finances, or something else entirely. However, Rush revealed that he believes most of the dining establishments he helped had a similar issue for why they were struggling, and that was complacency.