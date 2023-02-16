There's $30 Million Behind The Burger King Whopper Memes

Know that little Whopper jingle that's been getting lots of air time lately? Or all those memes commenting on a little Burger King ditty (complete with its own remix edition) that people just can't get out of their head? The timing is no coincidence: it's all part of a big rebrand going on at the fast food chain.

Patrick Doyle is on a mission to turn the iconic company around. Doyle is a veteran in the field, having shaken things up at Domino's Pizza, where he grew Domino's share of the pizza market by more than a sliver. He was chosen as Executive Chairman of Restaurant Brands International in November 2022, and is poised to deliver more of the same for the brands under his wing, including Popeye's, Tim Horton's, Firehouse Subs, and the Home of the Whopper, itself.

One of the most promising elements of this new collaboration is Doyle's enthusiasm and commitment. He recognizes that Burger King has some work to do to revitalize and revamp its image, saying that BK, "need[s] to increase franchisee profitability and the cash-on-cash returns of developing these restaurants ... [And] need[s] to concentrate on our assets and service speed ... However, we do have the Whopper" (per Yahoo! Finance).