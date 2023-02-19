A Chick-Fil-A Insider Knows Exactly Why The Polynesian Sauce Explodes - Exclusive

You're not alone if you can't get enough of Chick-fil-A's signature sauces and hoard as many of them as possible for future snacking purposes. However, for the dedicated Polynesian sauce fans out there, a word of warning: In recent years, Chick-fil-A customers have taken to social media to report an issue with their leftover sauce packets. Specifically, people claim that their Polynesian sauce packets are exploding or disintegrating and leaking all over the place, resulting in a nasty, stick mess. Apparently, even employees have experienced the phenomenon when stocking boxes of the sauce, according to posts on Reddit.

So what's the deal? Up to this point, there's only been speculation, with no real explanation or official comment from Chick-fil-A about this saucy problem. Now, Mashed has gleaned some insight into the issue. We spoke with a Chick-fil-A insider with knowledge about the brand's sauces, how they are made and packaged, and exactly what might cause them to explode. However, we'll warn you up front: While fans may be excited to learn the truth about what's behind this issue, it won't change the fact that they probably need to get rid of that backlogged stash of Polynesian sauce packets.