Check Your Fridge: Starbucks Bottled Vanilla Frappuccino Is Being Recalled

Hundreds of food and drink items are recalled each year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Food and Drug Administration issued 270 recalls on food and beverage in 2021 alone, and although it was significantly lower than the previous year, any products being recalled could be critical news.

Food recalls can happen for unsettling reasons or due to smaller but still serious packaging mishaps. Allergens like peanuts, shellfish, and dairy not listed on food labels are a common cause for recalls as are concerns over food contamination with listeria, salmonella, and E.Coli outbreaks. In some cases, food and drinks are recalled due to foreign objects being found in them. Take for example McCain's frozen hash browns that were found to have "golf ball materials" in 2017 or Weis and Klein's ice cream tubs that were removed after a consumer found a piece of metal in their ice cream in 2021.

It's best to pay heed to these recalls. Not only can consuming recalled items cause serious illnesses or injuries but in some extreme cases, they can also lead to death. If you've just stocked up on bottled Starbucks vanilla Frappuccinos, the FDA's most recent food recall may be of concern to you. Check the expiration dates on the back of your Frappuccino bottles because they are being recalled over the presence of a foreign object in them (via FDA).