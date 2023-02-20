Don't Look Now, But Orange Prices Could Be On The Rise

News of everyday foods getting more expensive has been making headlines for over a year, and few things have withstood America's record-high inflation in 2022. The price of eggs, flour, and fats soared last year making baking a more significantly expensive hobby to uptake. Dairy-based items and their non-dairy alternatives both saw a 20% hike in price, instant coffee rose by 13%, and the effect of chicken's rising cost was seen in the world's top fast food chains.

Fresh produce soon followed in the battle against skyrocketing prices albeit for different reasons. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of fresh vegetables has increased by 32.6% and fresh fruits by 15.8% in the last year. While the price of most food increasing over the past few years has largely been due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and nationwide inflation, the story of fresh produce getting more expensive is a tad different.

Climate change-induced droughts have affected the leafy greens that grow in Arizona and resulted in losses worth three billion dollars in California last year. On the flip side, storms passing through Florida have cost the state two billion in damages. Unfortunately, Florida's troubles can be felt nationwide. Florida is the top producer of oranges in the U.S. and nearly 90% of the country's orange juice comes from fruits grown in the Sunshine State. As more natural catastrophes affect Florida, their effects on the price of oranges may soon be seen all across the country.