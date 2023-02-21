How To Upgrade Your Mashed Potatoes, According To Cooking With Lynja - Exclusive

Lynn Davis' go-to additions for her mashed potatoes include some sour cream, cream cheese, and chives. "A lot of people put sour cream on top of mashed potatoes, but if you put the cream cheese and the sour cream [mixed in], it makes it ultra-creamy, and that's a nice mashed potato," she told Mashed. Davis explained that she only uses a "quarter of a cup of each," but of course, the exact measurements depend on how many potatoes you plan on mashing, so make sure to account for the correct amount of ingredients in your recipe.

Besides sour cream and cream cheese, other fun food additives can spice up your mashed potatoes with extra flavor. Sautéed or roasted veggies are a fun mix-in if you are looking for some extra greens in your diet. You could approach your side dish Gordon Ramsay style and opt for young garlic with small cloves and fresh chives that don't overpower the potatoes' taste — Davis herself often opts for chives. And if you're looking for a side dish beyond mashed potatoes, Davis has you covered there, too — she offers a variety of recipes on her TikTok page, from chicken gumbo to classic garlic bread, because everyone needs some dinner inspiration now and again.

