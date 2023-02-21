A North Carolina Chick-Fil-A Is Facing Backlash For Alleged Racism

A Charlotte, North Carolina mother says she was appalled to find a racial slur on her daughter's drive-thru order receipt from a local Chick-fil-A.

The fast food restaurant's employees routinely ask for a name to identify a customer's order, but in this case, the woman claims that a racial slur was printed instead of the young woman's real name, Nyiashia. It happened during the 19-year-old's visit on February 13, according to WSOC Charlotte. Nyiashia's mother, April Jackson, said the manager apologized, but she is still calling for the employee to be fired, and is pursuing legal action against Chick-fil-A.

The manager of the Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A maintains that the cashier simply misunderstood the spelling of the customer's name, per WCCB Charlotte. After a local news station posted its story on the incident, one commenters disputed the likelihood for error, noting the difference of spelling between the racial slur and customer's name.

April Jackson posted her outrage on Facebook and received comments and speculations, both by followers who share her anger, and those that believe it was a mistake.