The Latest Surprise Me TikTok Trend At Starbucks Just Backfired

It's understandable to feel indecisive, especially when the menu is as large as Starbucks'. When you're inside the store, you have more time to look at the menu, even if that means letting others cut in line. But when you're in the drive-thru, decisions can be harder as you don't see the menu until seconds before ordering. When there's a long line behind you and you're feeling pressured, you might say the presumably magic words, "Surprise me."

A Reddit user asked bartenders in a thread how they feel about "surprise me" requests, and it seems like most of them have a method of how to handle them. "I ask them to pick a color, then go off of that," read a comment. One user wrote, "I usually go with something off the beaten path." In another thread, a Redditor asked if anybody has ever tried the "surprise me" technique. One commenter tried it at a Dunkin' and ended up with three donuts the first time and a heart-shaped donut on the second attempt. Another tried it at a bar and wound up with mostly liquor with a splash of Sprite. This concept is now spreading rapidly through TikTok, but sometimes it doesn't go as expected.