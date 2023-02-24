The SAG Awards 2023 Is Serving Up Negroni Sbagliatos With Edible Gold

Red Carpet season is back! This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26, with coverage courtesy of Netflix's YouTube Channel starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. EST. After a couple of lean years during Covid, the SAG Awards came back in full force in 2022, and show no sign of letting up in 2023.

This year's afterparty (well technically, it's a "Post SAG Awards Gala") will be hosted by People Magazine, an appropriate choice considering it's the magazine's 25th year collaborating with SAG on such a celebration. While we all love to watch our favorite celebrities on camera, some prefer the afterparty, when some of the drama subsides (or revs up even further), people let down their hair, and things start to get really interesting.

Hosting an event for a star-studded, party-practiced crowd like this one poses quite a challenge, even for seasoned planners. Naturally, you want an appropriately-themed cocktail. But what do you serve that's on-trend, fun to make and drink, and, yet, original enough to serve to a group of guests as famous as this crew?