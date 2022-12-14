Stanley Tucci Finally Weighed In On The Negroni Sbagliato Trend

A new cocktail has claimed its way to fame, mostly due to viral videos strewn throughout TikTok. The negroni sbagliato, a drink made of vermouth, Campari, prosecco, and orange (per CBC), shot to success after "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy revealed it as their favorite drink in a discussion with co-star Olivia Cooke. According to Canadian bartender James Grant, the beverage is very similar to the autonno sbagliato, only requiring a swap of "vermouth with oloroso sherry," as well as Campari with Meletti Amaro.

It's likely fans jumped on board with the drink due to their love of the "House of the Dragon" characters. In response to the TikTok video, which has now amassed 2.2 million likes, people are fawning over D'Arcy's voice. "Emma's voice is like aged wine that's extremely expensive," read one comment. Of course, actor Stanley Tucci — a noted cocktail fan, himself — won't be bought as easily, so his thoughts may be a good thing to consider.