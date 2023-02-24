Twitter Is Calling For A Heineken Boycott One Year Into Russian War

A month after the war began in Ukraine, Heineken made the promise to suspend production, sale, and advertising of its product (via NL Times). "We are shocked and saddened to watch the tragedy in Ukraine unfold. We stand with the Ukrainian people, and our hearts go out to all those affected," Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said at the time. However, instead of pulling its products, Heineken released 61 more. On its website, Heineken Russia reported "record highs in multiple segments." As far as monetary growth is concerned, one executive understands the choice. "Heineken is cynically benefiting from the fact that major international brands have withdrawn from Russia — the Budweiser and Carlsberg brands were much bigger there."

Twitter users, though, made it clear their beliefs that lives should be valued over money. An account with the handle @AnonOpsSE shared a picture of Heineken bottles that read "Proud supporter of Russian genocide." People in the comments' section below announced they'd be boycotting the company upon learning the news. "Not buying your products anymore...I'm sure it taste like blood," one user wrote. "I promised not to buy anything from any company who still does business with Russia. Sorry but I'm out!" wrote another. Another user @AuroraGroove shared a list of all Heineken brands "Heineken is a year too late. Everyone should boycott Heineken and all its brands," they wrote.

