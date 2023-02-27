A Woman Crashed Into A Popeyes Allegedly Because They Forgot Her Biscuits

On February 22, a woman named Belinda Miller went to Popeye's to place an order that was meant to include biscuits, but due to an oversight, no biscuits wound up in her takeout bag. She was not happy about this and purportedly got back in line to request her biscuits. While Popeyes corrected the error once she pointed it out, she was still quite upset about it. According to the Augusta, Georgia-based WJBF news, she warned others in line that they'd better get their food and go as she was intending to return with vengeance on her mind.

Return she did, behind the wheel of her SUV. The disgruntled customer reportedly crashed the vehicle through the front doors and took out part of the wall as well. Luckily no one seems to have been injured, but it might have been a near miss for one employee who was standing near the point of impact. Somehow Miller was able to pull her car back out of the Popeyes and drive away, but several days later the police located the damaged vehicle parked at her home, per Fox 5 Atlanta. They subsequently arrested her and charged her with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. While Miller is undoubtedly regretting her monumental mistake, at least she was able to enjoy her biscuits before trading them in for prison cuisine.