Thanks To TikTok, Chipotle Is Officially Adding Fajita Quesadillas

Social media is quite a powerful tool. That's why, sometimes, the internet's demands are met by fast food companies looking to increase sales.

Customers yearned for McDonald's breakfast bagels so deeply that a Twitter account popped up with the name "BRING BAGELS BACK." Fans also created a Change.org petition asking for the bagel's return, which had racked up 1,772 signatures at the time of writing. Luckily for those in love with the breakfast faves, the product actually did return, but there's a catch: It's only available in select markets, and each time one is located in a new city, it's retweeted by the Twitter account to spread the word.

Likewise, demand was so outrageous for Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza that the company ran out of ingredients within two weeks of bringing it back. "Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact," Taco Bell posted on Twitter. "We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients." The beloved menu item has since returned, and the brand has promised it's "here to stay."

However, rather than bringing back an item from days past, Chipotle is fashioning an entirely new product after a TikTok user customized it and rated it in a video.