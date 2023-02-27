You Can Now Buy Wendy's Famous Chili In A Can

Wendy's manages to stand out from other fast food giants by offering more unique items than just a typical cheeseburger and fries. The founder of Wendy's, Dave Thomas, installed the first drive-in window that would become today's drive-thru window, which revolutionized fast food restaurants. If you order any burger or cheeseburger from Wendy's, you'll notice it looks a bit different from the patties at any other burger joint. Wendy's uses square patties sandwiched between a round bun. Wendy's also manages to stick out from the crowd by being one of the only fast-food restaurants that sell a variety of baked potatoes.

Wendy's originally capitalized on the "healthy food" craze of the 80s and '90s by offering a baked potato as a side to the salad bar. Even though serving up freshly baked potatoes can be a bit challenging, the chain continues to offer them up to this day. What's one of the best toppings for a baked potato? Well, chili, of course. Wendy's famously offers a beef and bean chili, made from leftover hamburger patties. The chili has gained its own cult-like following, with customers ordering it as a topping on potatoes, burgers, or as a sole meal. Some employees say never to order the chili at Wendy's, but for those that can't get enough, the chili will soon be available to purchase in-store.