Dunkin' Joins The Canned Iced Coffee Game With 3 Unique Flavors

Canned coffee may seem like a relatively new phenomenon, something that's just gotten big in the last decade or so, but it was actually invented in Japan over 50 years ago. With such a ready-made market in place, its no wonder that Starbucks chose to release its first ready-to-drink coffees in Japan and Taiwan in 2005, although these types of beverages were made available in the U.S. by the following year. These days, refrigerated coffee drinks are practically a billion-dollar business — as of July 2022, the annual revenue amounted to $925.4 million (according to Beverage Industry) and sales were projected to keep on rising. Starbucks may be the biggest name in the game, but there are plenty of other options on supermarket shelves including Bulletproof, High Brew, Slingshot, and La Colombe.

Dunkin' was late to the game, but it eventually joined the canned coffee party in 2018, launching its line of Shot in the Dark espresso drinks that came in caramel, mocha, and vanilla flavors. Now, however, it's once more partnered with the Coca-Cola company to launch yet another canned coffee product. What makes this one so special is the fact that it takes its inspiration from the chain's original identity: that of a donut shop.