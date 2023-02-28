A UK Grocery Store Disturbingly Displayed Poisonous Daffodils Next To Spring Onions

Most people expect the foods they consume from grocery stores and restaurants to be without risk, as well as labeled properly in case there's any confusion. Sadly, displays can be misleading and not always taken at face value. There are surprisingly several food poising risks to be aware of when shopping at a grocery store. According to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there are several concerning factors to consider. For one, food stored at supermarket buffets can be dangerous due to improper temperature storage. Furthermore, employees working at these food bars might be handling your food without following proper handwashing measures. There are also concerns regarding where food originated from, which can be quite hard to pinpoint.

In April 2016, a shopper sprayed a mixture of liquid on the food bar at Whole Foods, and as it turned out, the chemical-laden combination contained rat poison (via Self). The man was thankfully caught and the buffet line was temporarily shut down. One customer, who routinely scooped up a salad that day claimed they felt sick for several days following, which deterred them a bit as they considered how safe these food lines really are.

This situation couldn't have been avoided, but with enough attention to detail, a recent issue at a U.K. grocery store could be caught ahead of time.