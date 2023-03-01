Dave Grohl Made And Served 500 Meals For Homeless Shelters

Rocker Dave Grohl is also a barbeque pro, and he loves putting his chops to good use. The Foo Fighters frontman cooks barbeque for a cause every now and then, and this time he collaborated with a charity to cook for homeless people, TMZ reported.

Grohl, along with a few friends, supported Hope The Mission by whipping up smoked brisket, pork butts, and ribs for 24 hours straight to feed the homeless in Los Angeles. He also helped prepare sides including coleslaw, cabbage, and beans.

As Grohl smoked up the barbeque, Hope The Mission carried out its "All in for Housing" campaign and organized a fundraising marathon. The goal is to raise $350,000 to arrange shelter and beds for displaced families.

Grohl took a meat smoker and gear to Hope The Mission in the afternoon and got to work without missing a beat. "The meat didn't go into the smoker until midnight that night because he's like, 'Oh, it has to season and it has to do this,'" the charity's director Grace Ancheta told Today as she raved about his barbeque expertise and said it was the best they'd had.