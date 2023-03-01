Chef Daniel Boulud's Treasured Café Is Finally Opening In LA In 2023

Chef Daniel Boulud's restaurant, Café Boulud, will be opening a location in California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The restaurant is named after the small cafe Boulud's family used to run outside of Lyon, France. The first of Chef Daniel Boulud's own Café Boulud restaurants was opened in New York City in 1998 in the original location of Daniel Boulud's first restaurant, DANIEL. He now has Café Boulud locations in luxurious settings not just in New York City, but also in Palm Beach, Toronto, the Bahamas, Scotland, and soon, Los Angeles.

The new stateside location of Café Boulud will be built in the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills. There is no official opening date just yet, but the project is set to be finished by late 2023. He won't be the only famous chef in the neighborhood. Café Boulud will be in the company of nearby big-name restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago and Curtis Stone's Maude.