Russell Stover Is Recalling Its Peanut Butter Cups Due To Pecan Allergy Risk

Who doesn't like to receive a big ole box of chocolates? Whether it's for a romantic Valentine's Day gift, or a treat yourself, there is something special about biting into a gourmet piece of chocolate. When it comes time to purchase this candy, the most popular chocolate brands offer a variety of selections from dark chocolate to filled truffles. If you follow a sugar-free diet, it can be difficult to find chocolates that taste good but won't make your sugar spike.Russell Stover is dedicated to crafting sugar-free chocolate and candy options. The chocolate brand uses stevia extract to create sugar-free versions of their classic chocolates.

Peanut butter and chocolate are a classic combination and Russell Stover's offers sugar-free peanut butter cups. Sugar-free customers should be delighted to enjoy their peanut butter cups, without the worry of being exposed to other types of the company's chocolates and fillings. Unfortunately, its sugar-free peanut butter cups in 2.4-ounce packages with a best-before date of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23 may have pieces of the company's sugar-free pecan delights, per the FDA. This can be especially serious for those who have a pecan allergy. The company issued a recall for those chocolates out of caution for those who may experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.