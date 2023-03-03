Jenna Ortega Absolutely Ended Guacamole Peas On Hot Ones

While sitting in the hot seat on a recent episode of "Hot Ones," host Sean Evans asked actor Jenna Ortega, "What's your secret to a perfect guacamole?" After just taking a large bite from a wing with a sauce rating of 135,600 on the Scoville scale, Ortega lists off all of the essential ingredients in her ideal guac mixture. She emphasizes that you should have "A whole lotta lime," as well as the importance of choosing the right ripe avocados. She isn't a fan of when Pico de Gallo is just lazily left on top of the mixture. Instead, she prefers it to be folded into the creamy dish, as it should be. Also, if cilantro is not present, she states that it is "disappointing instantly."

However, when Evans brought up a "controversial" 2015 New York Times recipe that included the blending of peas into their guacamole concoction, the "Scream VI" star wasn't deadpan about her distaste for it. "F*** that!" she emphatically stated, "It's not even controversial, it's obviously incorrect." At the time of the recipe release, The New York Times actually published a follow-up because of the immense reactions they received. For the guacamole traditionalists out there, at least they can rest assured that Ortega will be on their side when push comes to shove.