Rachael Ray's Talk Show Is Ending After A 17-Season Run

Rachael Ray's daytime talk show of the same name will be coming off the air, the iconic chef and television personality announced in a press release from CBS Media Ventures. The show ran for 17 seasons. Rachael Ray, with a lot of help from her husband John Cusimano, even managed to keep the show on air during the height of the pandemic by shooting out of an ad-hoc studio in the guest house of their home in Upstate New York.

This change shifted the bright and flashy character of the show, to something more casual and homey. Before returning to the studio, it was remodeled in a way that was inspired by Ray's home including dark wood details, a statement fireplace, and cozy couches for guests. "They turned it more into what my real life is like," Ray told ET.

Despite only recently returning to the newly redone studio, Ray has decided to call it quits. It doesn't seem to be an accident that Ray is ending her tenure as a daytime talk show host at this time, however. The ratings of the show have declined over the past few years, though The Rachael Ray Show has received nominations for 37 Daytime Emmys, and has won the award for Outstanding Talk Show three times. In the statement, Ray expressed her gratitude saying, "Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."