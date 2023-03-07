Amanda Freitag Confessed Her Favorite Chopped Competitor - Exclusive

As a recurring judge on "Chopped" since 2009, celebrity chef and TV personality Amanda Freitag has probably come as close to seeing it all on the show as she can. Through multiple seasons of different appetizers, entrées, and desserts, all made by hundreds of contestants, Freitag has seen the delicious, the disgusting, and everything in between. No doubt, she has her favorites, and that includes a favorite chef, which she revealed to Mashed in an exclusive interview at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

"My favorite contestant ... I've always been a fan of Madison Cowan," Freitag said. "He's a 'Chopped' champion over and over and over again. He actually competed against me on 'Tournament of Champions.'"

Chef Madison Cowan is a TV personality and celebrity chef perhaps best known for being the first to earn the title of "Chopped" Grand Champion after he won three consecutive episodes of the show. Cowan has also appeared on "Tournament of Champions," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Guilty Pleasures."

Apart from getting to know him personally after their initial meeting, Freitag claims Cowan is her favorite competitor because he is incredible in the kitchen. Freitag herself is also quite the competitor, and despite initial nerves, she is a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie when it comes to cooking contests.