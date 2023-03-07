The FDA's New 'Healthy' Food Requirements Will Transform The Freezer Aisle

For years, we've been taking food labels at face value. Food marked as organic or all-natural must be good for us, right? And any product emblazoned with the word "healthy" must actually be healthy? In theory, sure, but in reality, the truth isn't so simple.

This is precisely why the FDA intends to crack down on food labels. The industry's current definition of "healthy" was set in 1994, and as we all know, science has advanced a lot since then. Now, with a better understanding of humans' dietary needs and restrictions, the FDA has proposed stricter guidelines for "healthy" labeling.

Needless to say, these changes may have catastrophic effects for some freezer food brands, particularly Healthy Choice, whose products are already toeing the line on what it means for food to be "healthy." But what kinds of changes are we looking at, exactly, and how might these changes affect consumers' go-to brands?