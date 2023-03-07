Starbucks Just Launched A New Cold Brew With A Fall Flavor

Spring is definitely in the air – Starbucks told us so with a tantalizing new cold brew drink. The coffee giant shared the news of its new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew in a tweet, "Ooey, gooey, cinnamon roll bliss in every sip."

The spiced iced drink is already listed on the Starbucks menu and includes two kinds of flavored syrups: cinnamon-caramel and vanilla. The creamy head on the drink is vanilla sweet cream and the finishing touch is a sprinkle of Cinnamon Dolce topping made with sugar, cinnamon, and butter extracts. The foundation of all the sweet, cinnamony goodness is the chain's Nitro Cold Brew.

A cinnamon-flavored drink may sound more suited to autumn than spring, but we're not hating the idea of getting some comforting vibes a few months early. Until it fully warms up outside, a drink that reminds us of cozy home baking is perfect. Starbucks revealed that the Cinnamon Caramel Cold Brew will stay on the menu all year, but there is one catch: It's not available everywhere, at least not yet.