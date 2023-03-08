Doritos-Flavored Jerky Is On The Horizon From Jack Link's

Convenience store snack lovers, rejoice! Two snack food heavy-hitters are teaming up to make a unique collaboration: Doritos and Jack Link's beef jerky have plans to create two new flavors of chip-inspired jerky. Originally announced in 2022 at the National Association of Convenience Stores conference, Jack Link's has affirmed that it is indeed moving forward with the new flavors.

For the most part, Jack Link's products are what you would expect. There's beef jerky, beef steak, beef sticks, pork bites, and several snack packs that include both meat and cheese, plus some more creative options like spicy dill pickle-flavored bloody mary mix. Doritos, a brand under the FritoLay arm of Pepsico, has numerous offerings, mostly in chips and crunchy snacks, but also has a new Doritos-flavored dip.

One of FritoLay's strategies has included dusting a multitude of products, like popcorn, peanuts, and kettle chips, in its recognizable chip flavorings, so it's right on brand to do the same with beef jerky. In fact, Parth Raval, chief growth officer of PepsiCo told Food Dive, "There's a master brand here called Doritos that has the ability, credibility to extend into other parts of the snacking universe that makes sense." Expanding into other snacks like pretzels, crackers, the Doritos Locos Tacos, and yes, meat snacks, is part of a new strategy to grow far beyond its core products.