Jim Beam Is Joining The Canned Cocktail Train

One of the hottest trends to come out of the quarantine days of the pandemic is portable cocktails. Restaurants across the country added premixed drinks to their to-go menus in an effort to survive the shutdown, and many states updated their laws to allow the sales and support local restaurateurs. Not surprisingly, cocktail fans across the country fell in love with the concept, so much so that even after quarantine ended, the market for portable mixed drinks continued to grow. CNBC shares that the popularity of canned cocktails outpaced hard seltzers and beer over the last year.

Brewers and distillers saw the growing trend and jumped into the canned (aka "ready-to-drink") cocktail game. Those distillers include some of the biggest spirits names in the business, like Jose Cuervo, Jack Daniels, Bacardi, and Tanqueray. This week, another giant name in alcohol announced that it was joining the fun: Jim Beam made an Instagram post revealing a new line of canned cocktails called Kentucky Coolers. The company shares that the flavored Coolers "sip like summer."