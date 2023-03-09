Snoop Dogg Launched His Own Coffee Brand - But It Won't Get You High

Snoop Dogg is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and is attached to 19 Crimes Wine, a line of pet attire and accessories, and a collaboration with food icon Martha Stewart for BIC lighters. Snoop is also known for his affinity for marijuana and has even launched his own line of marijuana products under the name Death Row Cannabis, the same name as his record label. But, Snoop has a taste for many flavors and has now released a new brand that will definitely give you a buzz. However, this may not be the kind of buzz that you're thinking about.

Now along with your gin and juice, you can enjoy a cup of premium coffee from Snoop Dogg himself. Snoop just launched INDOxyz, a gourmet coffee brand. While INDOxyz may seem like one of Snoop's much-loved strains of something else, it's actually short for Indonesian, the origin of the beans, and no, there is no THC or CBD in any of the products.