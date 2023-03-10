Canadian Grocery Store CEOs Claim They're Not Profiting From Inflation

Inflation has been hitting record levels in the wake of the pandemic and the recent war in Ukraine and many shoppers are finding the weekly grocery shop a little more challenging. With all the penny-pinching, customers are understandably frustrated at the ever-increasing food prices in major grocery chains, as is the case north of the border.

This week, the CEOs of several popular Canadian food retailers faced questioning by the Canadian House of Commons Agriculture Committee surrounding the issue of rising inflation (via Yahoo! News). The stores are accused of using the country's inflation crisis as a way to profit off of the food sold in their stores by artificially rising prices beyond what is necessary due to cost increases from suppliers.

The controversy comes after grocery giants Loblaw, Metro, and Empire all reported record profits while more Canadians than ever are struggling to provide food for their families. To this, all three CEOs stressed that their companies' consumer-facing price hikes were purely the result of the larger global inflation crisis. Metro's CEO Eric La Flèche told the committee that of the over 27,000 price increase requests his company had received in the previous year, Metro had only increased prices an average of 10 cents.