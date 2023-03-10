Marc Murphy Watched The Menu And Hated The Ending - Exclusive

Ever watch a movie and leave thinking you that loved some things about it, while other things, had they been done differently, might have made the movie better? Marc Murphy experienced just that after watching "The Menu." The 2022 horror feature film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, and Nicholas Holt — among other well-known actors — follows the shocking events of a dinner service at an exclusive restaurant, where the chef's menu includes far more than the diners bargained for.

Even based on the trailer, you can tell the menu this chef is preparing is far more sinister than just unusual food, making for an entertaining twist. Marc Murphy would agree with this sentiment; however, when Mashed caught up with him at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, he also expressed disappointment in what is arguably the most important part of any horror film: the ending.

"When they drown the 'angel' in vessels and then the [sex worker] leaves with a hamburger and lives ... It's like, 'Okay, what are we doing here?'" Murphy said.