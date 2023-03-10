Yeti Is Recalling Millions Of Coolers And Gear Cases Due To Loose Magnets

Since its launch in 2006, Yeti has been considered one of the top tier brands for coolers, tumblers, lunch bags, backpacks, and even cargo storage. Though the company caters to fishermen, hunters, and outdoorsmen, its products appeal to a much wider demographic. After all, those one-gallon water jugs (you know, the ones that are cat-sized, according to Reddit) are all the rage right now. We should probably all be drinking more water every day, anyway.

However, for all the success Yeti has found over the last nearly two decades –- we're talking more than $1.5 billion in revenue in 2022 alone -– the company is now facing some challenges. On March 9, Yeti issued a voluntary recall of four of its products: the Hopper M20, the Hopper M30 1.0, the Hopper M30 2.0, and the SideKick Dry. Naturally, this kind of recall has everyone wondering what's going on with the affected Yeti coolers and what customers should do if they own one of the recalled products.