The Weird Russian Rumor About Brits Eating Squirrels After Food Shortages

The war in Ukraine has affected food supply and played a role in soaring food prices and the recent record breaking inflation, per The Federal Reserve. However, things thankfully aren't quite as bad as one Russian propagandist would have her viewers believe.

Olga Skabayeva, the host of Russia's 60 Minutes, had a nutty story to tell viewers about the conditions in what she called, "once-Great Britain," per Insider. "Today it was revealed that some restaurants in once-Great Britain will be serving squirrels. In view of the fact that there are plenty of animals in the parks, so why not eat them, bearing in mind the food shortage in the U.K.," Skabayeva claimed to TV watchers.

The premise of the host's outrageous claim was that due to the U.K.'s financial support to Ukraine, the country was facing food shortages and could no longer afford to feed its citizens. The story seems to have been based on a proposal from a conservation group to serve grey squirrels in local restaurants as a way to cull the invasive species without creating unnecessary waste.

The group's proposal appeared in Daily Mail and was part of a campaign designed to educate the public about the environmental damage caused by grey squirrels, "We want people to help control the grey squirrel, so are offering training." stated Kerrie Hosegood, the Acting Manager of the Exmoor Squirrel Project.