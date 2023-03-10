The Taco Bell Quesarito Is Sadly Being Booted Off The Menu

Products can be discontinued for any number of reasons, from lack of popularity, to making room for new items. Given that the Taco Bell quesarito is pretty darn popular and is being replaced with not one, but three items, we don't really know what the reasoning was here, but regardless, it's happening.

According to Restaurant Business Online, customers can enjoy the quesarito only until April 19, and then the item is gone. In its place, Taco Bell is bringing back a few other fan-favorites -– the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, which costs about $3.49; the Bacon Club Chalupa, which costs about $4.99; and freezes in two new flavors. The freezes cost $2.99 for the smaller size and $3.19 for the larger size.

Customers in Knoxville, TN, will soon be able to try Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, while in Birmingham, AL, customers will have the chance to try Double Stacked Tacos. If all goes well, these may soon make their way nationwide as well. Hopefully, we won't have to lose anything else in the process.