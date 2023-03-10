The Taco Bell Quesarito Is Sadly Being Booted Off The Menu
As much as we would like to think that certain fast food menu items are classics, the truth is that any menu item can be discontinued at any given time. For instance, Taco Bell got rid of its Mexican Pizza in 2020 even though it was extremely popular with customers and prompted a huge amount of backlash. Taco Bell also discontinued its enchirito more than once, though you can still order it off the chain's secret menu.
All that being said, Taco Bell is breaking fans' hearts yet again with the news of another impending menu change – this time involving the beloved Taco Bell quesarito. What's worse, the chain has issued a date for the quesarito's last day on the menu board, and even has replacement items lined up. Not one, not two, but three replacement items. Make it make sense, right? Anyway, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the quesarito's farewell.
Why is Taco Bell's quesarito leaving us so soon?
Products can be discontinued for any number of reasons, from lack of popularity, to making room for new items. Given that the Taco Bell quesarito is pretty darn popular and is being replaced with not one, but three items, we don't really know what the reasoning was here, but regardless, it's happening.
According to Restaurant Business Online, customers can enjoy the quesarito only until April 19, and then the item is gone. In its place, Taco Bell is bringing back a few other fan-favorites -– the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, which costs about $3.49; the Bacon Club Chalupa, which costs about $4.99; and freezes in two new flavors. The freezes cost $2.99 for the smaller size and $3.19 for the larger size.
Customers in Knoxville, TN, will soon be able to try Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, while in Birmingham, AL, customers will have the chance to try Double Stacked Tacos. If all goes well, these may soon make their way nationwide as well. Hopefully, we won't have to lose anything else in the process.