The Bizarre Reason Buffalo Wild Wings Is Being Sued Over Boneless Wings

The average American will consume nearly 18,000 chicken wings across their lifetime, according to a SWNS Digital survey. And with Buffalo Wild Wings being many people's favorite spot for wings, it's pretty safe to say the chain serves up a good chunk of those 18,000 wings.

In addition to traditional wings, Buffalo Wild Wings also offers cauliflower wings and boneless wings. The plant-based cauliflower wings and boneless wings again allow for any seasoning or sauce of your choice (and we love the versatility), but flavor isn't what people have a problem with.

Rather, as a new lawsuit alleges, the problem is that Buffalo Wild Wings is falsely advertising its boneless wings. If you regularly eat at the chain or you've eaten boneless wings before, you might know where we're going with this, but if not, hold on to your seat. You're in for quite a wild ride.