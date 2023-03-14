Starbucks Might Cancel Raspberry Syrup

Coffee drinkers know and love Starbucks for its willingness to let people customize their beverages, even to the point of absurdity. You want to combine "every juice and tea?" No problem. You want a 48-shot espresso Frappuccino? That's not recommended, but Starbucks will make it. You want five pumps of every sauce, concentrate, and syrup Starbucks has, plus a scoop of cookie crumbs and a generous amount of whipped topping? The cup might not have any room left for coffee, but hey, no one's judging.

Unfortunately for fruit fans, any Starbucks order involving raspberry syrup might soon be permanently ruined, as rumors regarding the syrup's cancellation have started to circle the internet. Not only will this affect customizations, but also drinks on the official and secret menu, from the Raspberry Lime Refresher and Raspberry Iced Tea to the Raspberry Cheesecake Latte and Raspberry Mocha Eggnog. Of course, this leaves many wondering what started the rumors — and if there's any truth behind them.