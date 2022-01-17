This Bizarre Starbucks Order Combines 'Every Juice And Tea'
Last year, a Starbucks barista tweeted about an unusual order that they received from a customer, explaining that the drink had an incredibly long list of ingredients. According to Fox News, the customer asked for a beverage with heavy cream, several bananas, extra caramel drizzle and whipped cream, extra cinnamon dolce topping, additional ice, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, extra caramel crunch, honey blend, several pumps of Frappuccino Roast and Frappuccino chips combined with extra salted brown butter.
This was originally supposed to be a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino but ended up being a far more elaborate drink thanks to all the changes that were made by the customer. A spokesperson for Starbucks told Fox News, "Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas' expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience."
A self-identified barista at Starbucks recently wrote on Reddit about a similar incident at their location, writing that the customer basically asked for a combination of 'every juice and tea option' available at the coffee shop.
This kind of drink isn't unheard of
According to the barista's Reddit post, the customer walked into the Starbucks outlet and asked for a beverage that included an unusual number of items including but not limited to green tea, black tea, peach juice, the mango dragonfruit drink, and more. A Reddit user summed up their feelings about the order in a single comment, writing, "I can't [decide] if I wanna gag or take a sip." Someone else wondered whether the barista forgot to add coconut milk to the drink to which they replied, "Oh it's in there, it's just so diluted you can [b]arely see it."
Customers at other restaurants have tried such outlandish experiments too: A Redditor referred to a trend that basically encouraged people to mix different fountain drinks to create a highly unusual concoction. Someone commented that they can't stop themselves from doing this sometimes and "giggle like a little kid" whenever they attempt it. However, these beverages might not be worth it — one Reddit user called the results "disgusting" and wrote, "I once marked out a venti latte with a pump of everything just to try it. Revolting. You can taste everything and nothing at once, with a horrible peppermint aftertaste."