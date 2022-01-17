This Bizarre Starbucks Order Combines 'Every Juice And Tea'

Last year, a Starbucks barista tweeted about an unusual order that they received from a customer, explaining that the drink had an incredibly long list of ingredients. According to Fox News, the customer asked for a beverage with heavy cream, several bananas, extra caramel drizzle and whipped cream, extra cinnamon dolce topping, additional ice, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, extra caramel crunch, honey blend, several pumps of Frappuccino Roast and Frappuccino chips combined with extra salted brown butter.

This was originally supposed to be a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino but ended up being a far more elaborate drink thanks to all the changes that were made by the customer. A spokesperson for Starbucks told Fox News, "Customizing beverages at Starbucks and our baristas' expertise in helping customers find and craft the right beverage has and always will be the heart of the Starbucks Experience."

A self-identified barista at Starbucks recently wrote on Reddit about a similar incident at their location, writing that the customer basically asked for a combination of 'every juice and tea option' available at the coffee shop.