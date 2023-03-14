Free Cone Day Is Returning To Ben & Jerry's For The First Time In Years

For the last several years the world has been anxiously hoping for a return to normalcy, and with each new milestone — like restaurants resuming in-person dining and traveling for vacations — it feels like that normalcy is closer and closer. Today's announcement is one of the most optimistic signs yet of the return of beloved pre-pandemic traditions: Ben & Jerry's is bringing back Free Cone Day.

The company behind iconic ice cream flavors like Cherry Garcia, Americone Dream, and Chubby Hubby was forced to cancel its annual Free Cone Day for the past three years, and for good reason: The event is so popular that Ben & Jerry's shops are mobbed all day with lines out the doors, and with fears of coronavirus transmission the company did not want to risk the health of their customers or employees.

But now it's back. In a statement, Ben & Jerry's shares that Free Cone Day is happening on Monday, April. That's only a few weeks away, so prepare now. So we can only imagine that avid fans might be getting the day off and starting to dream about the 98-flavor possibilities for their free cones.