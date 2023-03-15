Red Lobster Offers First Ever All-You-Can-Eat Lobster Event - For One Day Only

Endless dishes, namely endless shrimp, are perhaps one of the most popular things Red Lobster has to offer. Typically around September, the seafood chain serves up bottomless portions of various shrimp to those attempting to get their money's worth. In fact, the deal proved to be so popular that the seafood chain started having it weekly. What was once only a yearly promotion, endless shrimp is now offered each Monday for $21.99.

But it's called Red Lobster, not Red Shrimp, isn't it? Customers have all secretly hoped that the restaurant chain would throw caution to the wind and offer all-you-can-eat lobster. Unfortunately, the last time Red Lobster tried a premium buffet, things didn't go so well. The restaurant once attempted an endless snow crab promotion, which ultimately ended in disaster (per British Sea Fishing). Because the meal was offered at the low price of $22.99, the company began to lose money once a third plate was ordered. In the end, Red Lobster was out millions.

However, when you fail, try, try, try again. Red Lobster is back with a new promotion sure to strike near and dear to seafood lovers everywhere. Endless lobster is finally on the menu in what is sure to be a popular decision.