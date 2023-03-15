Rumors Are Circulating About Who The Next GBBO Host Will Be

After the finale of Season 14 of "The Great British Bake Off" Matt Lucas made the surprising announcement on Twitter that he would step down as host. Fans can hardly be blamed for immediately starting to speculate on who his possible replacement will be.

Lucas joined Noel Fielding as host of "GBBO" in 2020 and weathered some of the show's more difficult seasons that included pandemic restrictions, fan criticism of overly difficult baking challenges, and allegations of cultural insensitivity. Richard McKerrow of Love Productions, which produces "GBBO," shared with Deadline that they're striving for an improved Season 14, and hope to announce the new host very soon.

One star that has been getting a lot of attention as a potential baking tent host is British comedian James Acaster, who appeared on a celebrity episode of "GBBO" in 2019. How this rumor began is a mystery — especially, it seems, to Acaster himself. The Independent shares that during an appearance on "The Jonathon Ross Show" Acaster said, "No one's spoken to me about it, and rightly so," joking that his 2019 stint on the baking show left him scarred and traumatized.

Is Acaster just playing up "GBBO" fans ahead of the big reveal? Just in case he isn't, there are a few other names in the running as well.