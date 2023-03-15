Denny's Joins The 21st Century With A New Augmented Reality Menu

When you think of sitting down to a full retro-style breakfast, Denny's might be the first restaurant that springs to mind. Originally founded as a donut stand called Danny's Donuts in 1953, the restaurant was an instant hit with guests. By 1968, the company was operating 1,000 locations from coast to coast and serving up iconic menu items like Grand Slams for guests 24 hours a day.

Today, Denny's is known as the modern equivalent of a classic 1950s diner and a place where most every teenager has gathered for a late night meal with friends. Even though much of the appeal of the restaurant is its nostalgia, the company has taken an unexpected turn for the modern in the newest update to its menu.

According to a press release, Denny's has rolled out a specially designed menu with custom augmented reality features to keep diners entertained while deciding which toppings to pair with their morning pancakes. By scanning the interactive menus, guests are invited to explore a colorful walk through Denny's 70-year history and can access exclusive items available only available on the high-tech menu. Exclusive deals are also available, meaning guests can save money while enjoying a marvel of modern restaurant technology.