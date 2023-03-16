Frank's RedHot Is Getting A Pickled Makeover

Dill pickle fanatics don't have to be told that there are a seemingly endless number of pickle-flavored foods available today. They watched and tasted with delight as pickle flavor crept into vodka, popcorn toppings, cotton candy, popsicles, and soda. Pickle producer Mt. Olive even sells gallon jugs of straight pickle juice to let dill devotees pour that flavor wherever they wish, like shots, cocktails, and marinades.

Running parallel to this phenomenon is a trend of spicy pickle-flavored snacks — like potato chips, nuts, and again, cotton candy. What did sweet, innocent cotton candy ever do to deserve all this pickling?

Frank's RedHot is getting into the pickle game too with a new product: Dill Pickle Hot Sauce. The new sauce blends the well-known, fiery red, cayenne pepper sauce with a hefty dose of pickle juice and dill weed. Frank's hot sauce fans already "put that s*** on everything," but now they have even more spicy possibilities.