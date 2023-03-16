Wendy's Is Launching A March Madness Deal Worth Singing About

Wendy's, the official hamburger and breakfast provider of NCAA March Madness, is offering budget-friendly deals to celebrate the college basketball teams playing in this year's men's basketball tournament. As post-season college tournaments go, March Madness is one of the biggest, so have some free chicken nuggets while you root for your faves.

Ready to "square up" for a good deal? First, download the app to get Wendy's iconic square burgers for $1, and other offers throughout the tournament. March Madness, played in various locations in the United States, ends with the big Final Four game on April 3. However, you can get the $1 Dave's Singles deal once a week through April 5.

The fast food restaurant has once again teamed up with basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller to celebrate the tournament. Wendy's latest commercials include Miller promoting the new company slogan, Square's the Beef, which plays off the iconic "Where's the Beef?" slogan.