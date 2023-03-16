Wendy's Is Launching A March Madness Deal Worth Singing About
Wendy's, the official hamburger and breakfast provider of NCAA March Madness, is offering budget-friendly deals to celebrate the college basketball teams playing in this year's men's basketball tournament. As post-season college tournaments go, March Madness is one of the biggest, so have some free chicken nuggets while you root for your faves.
Ready to "square up" for a good deal? First, download the app to get Wendy's iconic square burgers for $1, and other offers throughout the tournament. March Madness, played in various locations in the United States, ends with the big Final Four game on April 3. However, you can get the $1 Dave's Singles deal once a week through April 5.
The fast food restaurant has once again teamed up with basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller to celebrate the tournament. Wendy's latest commercials include Miller promoting the new company slogan, Square's the Beef, which plays off the iconic "Where's the Beef?" slogan.
A slam dunk on deals
Whether you're a basketball fan or not, you can still take advantage of more March Madness, app-only freebies and deals from Wendy's that will be available during the tournament. When March is a memory, the chain's app will continue to present offers that will save you money every week. For example, until April 9, you can get a free six-piece chicken nuggets with a $10 purchase via the app. Or $2 off any breakfast combo meal through the app.
There's only one caveat: As mentioned, don't expect to walk into your neighborhood Wendy's and grab these deals. Savings are only available through the Wendy's app. New offers will continue through April 16, and include $3 off orders of $15 or more, 50% off a Wendy's kids' meal with any purchase placed in the app, and $4 off an in-app delivery order of $20 or more. Even though these deals are only on the app, it's an easy way to score some discounts in between your March Madness viewing schedule.