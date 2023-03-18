Matt Lucas' GBBO Replacement Has Finally Been Named
The wait for a new co-cost host is finally over for fans of "The Great British Bake Off." Avid viewers of the hit series have been left in suspense since last December when comedian Matt Lucas announced would be parting ways with GBBO, due to time constraints with his other commitments, namely another hosting gig (via Twitter). For three years, he and comedic co-host Noel Fielding tried to spread laughter. And even if he left Prue Leith unable to get the joke (via Metro), he is also leaving her and perhaps many fans with warm memories.
One of the biggest things Lucas left was the question of who would be selected to fill his shoes under the famous white tent. More recently, reports began to swirl that a well-known TV host had been selected as the replacement for the British comedy legend (via Wales Online). On Friday, that famed host, Alison Hammond, took to her Twitter page to officially break the news to fans. "It's official!! It's happening, The Great British Bake Off!" the star tweeted to her fans alongside a video of an elaborate cake version of her and her new GBBO costars.
Hammond has delighted UK audiences for over 20 years
While Alison Hammond might be well known to British audiences, she could be a fresh face for many people on the other side of the pond. Hammond first entered the public eye in the U.K. when she appeared as a contestant on the 2002 season of the popular reality show, "Big Brother," via The Guardian. After capturing the hearts of her reality show audience, Hammond went on to host a segment on "This Morning," a light-hearted U.K. morning show covering news, current events, and celebrities.
Hammond's new GBBO hosting gig won't be the star's first time under the Bake Off tent, however. The morning show host appeared on the show's celebrity special where she presented judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with chocolate brownies, per Wales Online. Hammond later shared her sweet secrets with her "This Morning" co-hosts, revealing that her baking was so popular that even Leith wanted to get ahold of the recipe. The new season of GBBO is currently in production, so fans probably won't have to wait too much longer to see the new flair Hammond brings to the tent.