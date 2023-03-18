Matt Lucas' GBBO Replacement Has Finally Been Named

The wait for a new co-cost host is finally over for fans of "The Great British Bake Off." Avid viewers of the hit series have been left in suspense since last December when comedian Matt Lucas announced would be parting ways with GBBO, due to time constraints with his other commitments, namely another hosting gig (via Twitter). For three years, he and comedic co-host Noel Fielding tried to spread laughter. And even if he left Prue Leith unable to get the joke (via Metro), he is also leaving her and perhaps many fans with warm memories.

One of the biggest things Lucas left was the question of who would be selected to fill his shoes under the famous white tent. More recently, reports began to swirl that a well-known TV host had been selected as the replacement for the British comedy legend (via Wales Online). On Friday, that famed host, Alison Hammond, took to her Twitter page to officially break the news to fans. "It's official!! It's happening, The Great British Bake Off!" the star tweeted to her fans alongside a video of an elaborate cake version of her and her new GBBO costars.