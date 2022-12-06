Matt Lucas Bids A Fond Farewell To GBBO

Matt Lucas, co-host of "The Great British Bake Off," aka "The Great British Baking Show," has announced his departure from the baking competition. Lucas took over from co-host Sandi Toksvig in 2020 and received a mixed reaction from fans. According to one U.K. publication, the duo are what made the 2020 season of GBBO a success, and perceived the duo of Lucas and co-host Noel Fielding to be funny (per The Tab).

Reddit, however, had other ideas. One post said, "Sorry to be negative, but I just don't think he was a great choice. He reminds me of one of those guys who always tries too hard to be funny." Another person responded, "I have nothing against him personally, I just don't think he's funny."

The British comedian and actor has been in a variety of British television and movie productions including "Paddington" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass" (via IMDb). His Instagram announcement follows a season of GBBO that has been fraught with various controversies, but he has assured fans that these are not his reasons for leaving.