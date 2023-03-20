The Wine Company You Might Not Have Known Sam Neill Owns

Celebrity-owned restaurants are becoming more popular, and have been in the news as of late thanks to a number of viral TikTok reviews. While some of the eateries and alcohol chains linked to Hollywood's rich and famous are well known — like Robert De Niro's Nobu – others are a little more undercover, such as the winery owned by one famous New Zealander.

Sam Neill might be most known for his role as Jurassic Park's iconic paleontologist, Dr. Alan Grant, but he's also the proprietor of New Zealand's Two Paddocks winery. Neill's winery actually consists of four separate vineyards, the first of which was established in 1993. Having four vineyards allows Neill and his team of horticulturists and expert winemakers to create a wide variety of wines that are sold all over the world. It also allows him to dabble in other areas of agriculture, such as livestock farming and lavender cultivation.